Glens Falls to honor Solomon Northup

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Common Council on Tuesday approved a resolution declaring Jan. 22 “Solomon Northup Homecoming Day,” honoring the day the abolitionist returned home to the Glens Falls area after enduring 12 years of slavery.

Northup had deep roots in the Glens Falls region, having lived in what was then known as the village of Glens Falls along Coffin Street, where the Village Green Apartments currently sit.

Northup was born in Minerva and lived in Granville, Kingsbury and Fort Edward, where he owned a farm with his wife, Anne Hampton.

In 1841, while living in Saratoga Springs, he was tricked by a group of white men into traveling to Washington, D.C., where slavery was legal, in order to work as a musician. Northup was drugged, kidnapped and sold into slavery in Louisiana.

He was eventually able to make contact with friends and relatives in New York, who later traveled to Louisiana and won his freedom in court. He legally obtained his freedom on Jan. 4 and was reunited with his family soon afterward.

Northup would recount his story in his memoir, “Twelve Years a Slave,” and worked to abolish slavery. His story was later adapted in the 2014 Oscar-winning film of the same name.