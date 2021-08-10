Glens Falls to hold 9/11 parade, details being weighed

GLENS FALLS — The city is planning to host a small parade on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
A parade route has yet to be chosen, but Mayor Dan Hall, during a Board of Public Safety meeting last week, said plans call for a small parade through downtown that will finish with a remembrance ceremony.
“We don’t want it too big, but it’s a Saturday morning and we think that it would be appropriate to have a little bit more of a celebration than what we usually have for the 20th anniversary,” he said.
Plans are expected to completed early next month, Hall said.
Glens Falls firefighter Lt. Ric Stafford, who led construction of the city’s 9/11 memorial, is helping to coordinate the ceremony.
On Tuesday, he also said the parade route isn’t set and added the location of the remembrance ceremony could be relocated. The ceremony is usually held at the memorial, which was built in 2010 and financed through donations.
“We are still ironing out details on procession route and ceremony location. There is a possibility that, with this being the 20th anniversary, that we may have to do the ceremony at an alternate location. We are looking to nail down the details very soon,” Stafford said in an email.
Hall said a Galloway pipe and drum band has already been secured, and the city is reaching out to local fire companies to participate.
Next month’s ceremony will be the first parade the city has hosted in more than two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Plans to host a Memorial Day parade earlier this year were canceled at the last minute over public safety concerns brought on by the virus.
“People felt since we didn’t have that parade that maybe we can have some sort of small parade for 9/11,” Hall said.
He noted that the event is not meant to be a joyous occasion but a solemn one to honor those who lost their lives that day.
“We just want to make it more of an honor of that day,” Hall said.
