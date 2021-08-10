Glens Falls to hold 9/11 parade, details being weighed

GLENS FALLS — The city is planning to host a small parade on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

A parade route has yet to be chosen, but Mayor Dan Hall, during a Board of Public Safety meeting last week, said plans call for a small parade through downtown that will finish with a remembrance ceremony.

“We don’t want it too big, but it’s a Saturday morning and we think that it would be appropriate to have a little bit more of a celebration than what we usually have for the 20th anniversary,” he said.

Plans are expected to completed early next month, Hall said.

Glens Falls firefighter Lt. Ric Stafford, who led construction of the city’s 9/11 memorial, is helping to coordinate the ceremony.

On Tuesday, he also said the parade route isn’t set and added the location of the remembrance ceremony could be relocated. The ceremony is usually held at the memorial, which was built in 2010 and financed through donations.

“We are still ironing out details on procession route and ceremony location. There is a possibility that, with this being the 20th anniversary, that we may have to do the ceremony at an alternate location. We are looking to nail down the details very soon,” Stafford said in an email.