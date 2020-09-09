Glens Falls to hold 9/11 ceremony at Ridge Street fire station

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Fire Department plans to hold its 9/11 ceremony on Friday, but attendees will be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks.

The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Ridge Street fire station.

Firefighter Ric Stafford, organizer of the event, said the department wants to make sure pandemic precautions are taken but did not want to miss the chance to remember the people who died in the terrorist attacks.

“It’s important to a lot of people up here,” he said.

The event will begin with a prayer from fire department chaplain Patti Girard and some remarks. There will be a moment of silence and ringing of the bells to honor the 343 firefighters who died while responding to the 2001 attacks.

The bells are rung in a pattern of four rounds of five bells. This is the “last alarm” bell that signals a fallen firefighter.

The event will conclude with playing of “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes by Galloway Gaelic Pipes & Drum. The Glens Falls Fire Department Color Guard will also be at the ceremony.

