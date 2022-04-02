Glens Falls to form independent redistricting committee

GLENS FALLS — City wards could be shifting in size come November.

Mayor Bill Collins said that the Glens Falls Common Council is in the process of organizing a city independent redistricting committee.

Collins said the city is supposed to look and make sure that each ward has a similar population size. He said it has been a long time since the city looked at a possible redistricting of the wards.

Collins said the city was notified last year that there was a significant enough population increase in Ward 2 to warrant a review. During the most recent Common Council meeting on March 22, Collins said that Ward 2 has roughly 1,000 more people than some of the other wards in the city.

“It’s not like we did anything. Apparently population had shifted over the last 20, 40, 60 years,” he said.

Collins spoke with Jim Clark, councilman at-large, and former City Clerk Bob Curtis to go over the prospect of forming a special committee to look into the matter. Curtis will chair the committee.

Collins said the next step is to have council members nominate residents from their wards to be on the committee. Each council member can nominate one person from their respective ward.

A resolution to approve the formation of the committee is set to be on the next Common Council meeting agenda.

According to the resolution, members of the committee cannot have been a member of elected office within the past four years; work for the city, Warren County or New York state; or be a member of any board, commission or special committee for the city, county or state.

They also cannot be a political party committee member in the city or the county or be the spouse or immediate family member of an elected official within the last four years or a current city or county elected official.

Collins said his goal is to form a committee of Glens Falls residents to look at the ward boundaries in a non-political way. He said he doesn’t want the residents of the city to be worried about the possibility of gerrymandering.

“The main concern is that they move the boundaries so that they are fair and there are the same number of people in each ward and that they don’t consider politics at all,” Collins said.

Once formed, the committee will be provided with a map of the city with the current layout of the city’s wards and the census information. They will only have a few months to get this work completed, according to Collins.

When the committee finalizes its findings, members will bring that information to the council. If the council agrees with the findings, the council will approve it and a referendum to officially approve the redistricting will be on the ballot in November.

“The city of Glens Falls will have the last say on whether they appreciate what we’ve done, and then it would change the ward boundaries,” Collins said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

