GLENS FALLS — Business owners with outside dining permits will be expected to change how close their tables can get to the sidewalk this spring and summer.

Glens Falls Common Council members discussed the Public Right-of-Way Access Guideline at their most recent meeting. Public meetings have been set for Tuesday and Thursday to hear feedback from business owners that will be affected.

“We found that as we got a new department going for Building and Codes that our old applications weren’t following what’s called ‘PROWAG regulations,’” Mayor Bill Collins said on Tuesday. “We were, by accident, breaking the law or not following it to make sure 5 feet of space is on every one of our sidewalks.”

On Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Holden Meeting Room of Crandall Public Library, there will be public information meetings where city officials will consult on the changes with business owners.

“At our next council meeting, you will have new encroachment permits to approve,” Collins said.

Collins attributed the pandemic as the reason for the violations.

“This really developed during COVID and when people really wanted to increase their clientele because they could only fill half of their restaurants. They were asking to move tables out and we were approving it,” he said.

Collins said he had come to realization that businesses offering outdoor dining were in “blatant violation,” and a new system of guidelines has been created for the upcoming outdoor dining season.

The information meeting on Tuesday and Thursday will not only be for updates on what rules businesses must follow, but it will also act as a meeting for questions and concerns from the owners.

“Some are going to be upset when they can’t have as many tables that they have had,” Collins said.

Other business

The Special Projects Committee received reports from city officials on overnight parking ideas. Fire Chief James Schrammel, Police Chief Jarred Smith, and Tom Girard, city Department of Public Works field operations manager, gave their opinions on the board’s idea of trying to introduce overnight parking between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. at their meeting on Tuesday.

Diana Palmer, Third Ward councilwoman, spoke about the approval of American Rescue Plan Act funds to restore parks in the city of Glens Falls. The park upgrades will be completed in August of this year.

Open pickups for lawn debris will begin next Monday. DPW will begin pickups in Ward 3 and then proceed through Ward 2, Ward 1, Ward 4, and then Ward 5 before looping through the City’s Wards once again. The last day of spring pick ups will be on May 26.