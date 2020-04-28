Glens Falls to distribute 4.500 masks to public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls is distributing a batch of 4,500 face masks it received to people engaged in essential services and providing masks to the city's most vulnerable residents.

The masks cover the nose and mouth and are designed to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the city. City staff are delivering masks to the Salvation Army, Village Green Apartments, Family Services Association, Open Door Mission, Wait House, Adirondack Vets Home, Glens Falls Housing Authority, Cronin High Rise, Stichman Towers and the LaRose Apartments.

A portion of the masks will be used by the Glens Falls Fire and Police departments and Public Works crews. Masks are being provided to Glens Falls City School District and Greater Glens Falls Transit for its drivers and for passengers who don't have a mask.

The remaining masks are available for the public while supplies last at all city Stewart's Shops and Cumberland Farms, along with the Broad Street Hannaford and Doheny’s market.

