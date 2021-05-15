Glens Falls to discuss how to spend federal stimulus funds

Local governments poised to receive infusion of stimulus money Local governments throughout Warren and Washington counties are expected to receive millions of dollars in combined federal aid under the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill that is expected to clear the House on Wednesday.

The money will be delivered in two parts, with half the funds expected to arrive later this month and the remaining balance delivered next year. Governments have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the money. Unused funds must be returned to the federal government.

The funds can be used to fill revenue shortfalls incurred by local governments during the pandemic, and support a number of public infrastructure projects, including those relating to water, sewer and broadband.

Money can also be used to provide assistance to those facing homelessness, bolster child care programs, expand health services, address educational disparities and support small businesses.

Local governments cannot use the money to offset a reduction in tax revenue or bolster pension funds, according to the guidelines.

Hall said he has a number of ideas on potential uses for the money, including tackling infrastructure projects and addressing issues relating to mental health and homelessness, but declined to get into specifics until he had a better understanding of the guidelines.

“Those are the key elements, now it’s just trying to figure out the exact guidance,” he said.