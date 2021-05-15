Glens Falls to discuss how to spend federal stimulus funds

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council, on Tuesday, will hold a workshop meeting to discuss ways to spend the more than $12 million the city is set to receive under the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by lawmakers earlier this year.
The city will receive $12.23 million under the legislation, which provides more than $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments throughout the country, and sets aside billions in aid for individuals and businesses impacted by the virus.
Mayor Dan Hall said he has been carefully reviewing the more than 100 pages of guidelines released by the U.S. Treasury Department this past week that dictate how local governments can utilize the funds, and is hoping to get council members up to speed and solicit input on how best to spend the funds.
“It’s not an unrestricted grant on what you can use the money for, so that’s what we’re trying to figure out,” he said.
Local governments throughout the region will likely be having similar discussions in the weeks ahead, including Warren and Washington county governments, which are slated to received $12.4 million and $11.8 million, respectively.
Queensbury is set to receive $3 million, while the town of Putnam will see $60,000 under the legislation, the smallest payment locally.
Local governments throughout Warren and Washington counties are expected to receive millions of dollars in combined federal aid under the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill that is expected to clear the House on Wednesday.
The money will be delivered in two parts, with half the funds expected to arrive later this month and the remaining balance delivered next year. Governments have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the money. Unused funds must be returned to the federal government.
The funds can be used to fill revenue shortfalls incurred by local governments during the pandemic, and support a number of public infrastructure projects, including those relating to water, sewer and broadband.
Money can also be used to provide assistance to those facing homelessness, bolster child care programs, expand health services, address educational disparities and support small businesses.
Local governments cannot use the money to offset a reduction in tax revenue or bolster pension funds, according to the guidelines.
Hall said he has a number of ideas on potential uses for the money, including tackling infrastructure projects and addressing issues relating to mental health and homelessness, but declined to get into specifics until he had a better understanding of the guidelines.
“Those are the key elements, now it’s just trying to figure out the exact guidance,” he said.
Tuesday’s meeting will be the first of many the city will hold to discuss how to spend the funds, and members of the public will be able to weigh in sometime in the near future, Hall said.
Jeff Flagg, the city’s director of economic development, said the funds are a unique opportunity for the city, but noted spending the money will require careful planning in a short period of time.
“It’s not the normal course of operations for a municipality to be getting a large allocation of resources that needs to be spent in a relatively short period of time for targeted purposes,” he said. “It’s not as if there’s any municipal mechanism set up to figure out what to do with this money.”
Tuesday’s workshop meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel, which can be found by searching for “city of Glens Falls” on YouTube.com.
Stimulus money
Here is a breakdown of the money that county and local governments will receive as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus package.
MunicipalityFunding
Warren County$12.4 million
Glens Falls$12.23 million
Bolton$250,000
Chester$360,000
Hague$70,000
Horicon$150,000
Johnsburg$250,000
Lake George$370,000
Lake Luzerne$360,000
Queensbury$3 million
Stony Creek$80,000
Thurman$130,000
Warrensburg$430,000
Washington County$11.87 million
Argyle$400,000
Cambridge$210,000
Dresden$70,000
Easton$250,000
Fort Ann$660,000
Fort Edward$670,000
Granville$710,000
Greenwich$530,000
Hampton$100,000
Hartford$240,000
Hebron$200,000
Jackson$190,000
Kingsbury$1.35 million
Putnam$60,000
Salem$290,000
White Creek$360,000
Whitehall$430,000
Saratoga County$44.58 million
Moreau$1.7 million
Corinth$700,000
Essex County$7.15 million
Hamilton County $860,000
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
