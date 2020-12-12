 Skip to main content
Glens Falls to cut City Hall hours due to COVID-19
GLENS FALLS — City Hall will be operating under reduced hours beginning Monday due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. 

The public will only be allowed to enter the building from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. until Dec. 18, as per Mayor Dan Hall.

A decision is expected to be made by week's end on the future hours of public access.  

All city departments will be operating under normal business hours. 

The city is also expected to make a decision on how it will conduct future meetings next week as well. 

