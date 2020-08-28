Glens Falls to continue testing sewer lines next week

GLENS FALLS — The city will again conduct a series of smoke tests on its sewer lines next week in an attempt to identify any leaks and faulty connections.

Testing will begin Aug. 31 and run through Sept. 4. Residents will be notified directly of any testing in their area via a hanger placed on their front door, according to a news release from the city.

The testing involves blowing simulated smoke through the city's sewer lines at various access points. The smoke has a slight odor and does not impact plant or animal life.

During testing, a gray smoke may be observed exiting the vent pipes of residences.

At no point should smoke enter a home or business, but the city is asking anyone with a seldom used drain to pour a gallon of water down the drain to fill the tap.

If smoke is observed in a home, residents are advised to ventilate the room immediately and report the incident to a testing crew in the area.

Those who suffer from lung or respiratory ailments should contact the city's Water and Sewer Department for advanced notification by calling 518-761-3857.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

