Glens Falls to continue repaving streets throughout September

GLENS FALLS — An increase in state funding this year has allowed the city to pave more than double the amount of streets than in years past — and work is expected to continue through September.

The city typically receives between $400,000 and $600,000 in funds from the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program.

But funding from the program increased by $800,000 this year, allowing the city to more than double to the number of streets paved than in previous years.

Crews have already repaved Lawrence, Maple, Leonard, Center, Madison, Third, West Tremont and East Tremont streets, as well has the roadway leading to the Glens Falls Tech Park, according to a news release.

Horicon Avenue, Windy Ridge, Halsey Place, Hartman Place and Auburn Place have also been resurfaced.

In addition, the city is in the process of repaving Dix Avenue as part of a $3.7 million project, which included new streetscaping and water and sewer upgrades.

Here is a repaving schedule. All work is weather dependent.