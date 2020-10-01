Glens Falls to begin collecting fees to use electric vehicle charging stations

GLENS FALLS — Anyone looking to charge an electric vehicle at one of the 13 charging stations located throughout the city will now have to pay a small fee.

The city on Thursday began charging anyone who uses the charging stations 16 cents per kilowatt hour to recoup the electricity costs associated with the charging stations, said Jeffrey Flagg, the city’s sustainability coordinator.

“For about six months now, we’ve just been letting them go for free, but of course there are costs involved,” he said.

Flagg said the fee is in line with what most people pay for home electricity expenses.

Each charging station has two charging ports. The fees will be paid through the ChargePoint mobile app.

Flagg said the city chose not to charge to use the stations at first to gauge whether they would draw interest.

The stations have become increasingly popular since being installed back in 2017, he said.

The city recorded 80 charging sessions at its stations back in March. Last month, there were more than 300, Flagg said.

Despite the increased usage, Flagg said the city paid just $234 in electricity costs last month.