Glens Falls to begin collecting fees to use electric vehicle charging stations

GLENS FALLS — Anyone looking to charge an electric vehicle at one of the 13 charging stations located throughout the city will now have to pay a small fee.
The city on Thursday began charging anyone who uses the charging stations 16 cents per kilowatt hour to recoup the electricity costs associated with the charging stations, said Jeffrey Flagg, the city’s sustainability coordinator.
“For about six months now, we’ve just been letting them go for free, but of course there are costs involved,” he said.
Flagg said the fee is in line with what most people pay for home electricity expenses.
Each charging station has two charging ports. The fees will be paid through the ChargePoint mobile app.
Glens Falls has put in 10 more electric vehicle charging stations, each with two ports, spreading them out at locations across the city, from the Fire Road ice rink to the Elm Street parking lot.
Flagg said the city chose not to charge to use the stations at first to gauge whether they would draw interest.
The stations have become increasingly popular since being installed back in 2017, he said.
The city recorded 80 charging sessions at its stations back in March. Last month, there were more than 300, Flagg said.
Despite the increased usage, Flagg said the city paid just $234 in electricity costs last month.
Three stations were installed in the Park Street parking garage in 2017 through a grant provided by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation.
Ten more were installed beginning last year at various points of the city, including the Elm Street parking lot, Cool Insuring Arena and along Fire Road. The stations were 95% funded by a grant through the New York State Energy Development Authority and National Grid.
The new fee will only cover the electricity costs paid by the city to operate the stations, but plans are being discussed to recoup other costs associated with the charging stations, Flagg said.
He added that nothing has been finalized and any additional fees are still likely months away.
The stations come with a communication fee, which allows users to locate each station through a mobile app. The fee costs the city between $500 and $600 per month.
Flagg said it’s unlikely the charging stations will ever generate revenue for the city, but added they come with other benefits such as letting people know that Glens Falls is an environmentally friendly destination, which could help boost tourism.
He added the stations have also provided the city a head start in complying with the state’s goals to dramatically reduce carbon emissions over the next 30 years.
The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2019, requires the state to be carbon neutral from 1990 levels by 2050.
“A big part of that is going to be the electrification of vehicles,” Flagg said.
Flagg said doesn’t believe the fee will deter people from using the charging stations, but rather deter people who don’t need to charge their vehicle from plugging in.
“What will probably happen is that the people who charge are the people who need to,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
