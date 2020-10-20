Glens Falls to ask federal appeals court to weigh in on demonstration lawsuit

GLENS FALLS — The city plans to ask a federal appeals court to weigh in on a lower court’s ruling that blocked enforcement of parts of a local ordinance requiring demonstration permits.

In a one-page memo filed Monday, the city’s legal team said it will appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A district court judge in July issued an injunction that blocked the city from enforcing aspects of City Code Section 87 — which requires a permit for “pre-planned” gatherings of more than 25.

Last month, the judge dismissed a request to reconsider the ruling.

But it’s unclear why the city is appealing the case.

The city’s Common Council last week approved a series of changes to Section 87, essentially nullifying the previous version of the law. Appealing the district court’s rulings, which concerned the previous version of Section 87, would be arguing over a law that no longer exists.

The district court has yet to weigh in on the changes, which the city made at the recommendation of its lawyers. The changes address several issues raised by U.S. District Judge Lawrence Kahn, who issued the injunction.

Loraine Jelinek, the city’s lawyer, did not return multiple requests seeking comment.