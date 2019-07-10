GLENS FALLS — An 18-year-old from Glens Falls was arrested and jailed Tuesday for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl earlier this month.
Shawn A. Morse of Columbia Avenue was charged with second-degree rape, a felony, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after an investigation by Glens Falls Police, authorities said.
The sexual encounter was alleged to have occurred last week in an outdoor area on Montcalm Street, according to police.
The charge does not allege that he physically forced the girl to have sex, but Morse was arrested because the girl was too young to legally consent to sexual contact. The state's age of consent for sexual relations is 17.
Police were contacted by the girl's parents when they learned of the alleged sexual assault, police said. The girl's father had posted on social media late last week about her relationship with Morse, saying that the girl was missing and was last seen with Morse.
She was later located and returned home.
Morse was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
His Facebook page indicates he is a "firefighter" with the West Glens Falls Fire Department, but authorities said he is not a member of the department.
West Glens Falls Fire Chief Jeff Dailey said Morse was a junior member for a period of a few weeks about two years ago but did not respond to any calls or take part in fire department activities. He lost his junior member status because of concerns about school grades, as junior members need to meet certain criteria to be involved with the department, Dailey said.
Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold handled the case. The investigation was continuing as of Wednesday, and additional charges were possible.
Second-degree rape is punishable by up to 7 years in state prison.
