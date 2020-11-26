Glens Falls tables vacant building law

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Common Council on Tuesday tabled a vote on a proposed law that would require the owners of vacant buildings to register the properties with the city after a few technical concerns in the law’s language were raised during a public hearing.
The concerns were raised in a letter submitted to the city by Southern Adirondack Realtors, a nonprofit organization that works to advance real estate interests in Warren County, northern Washington and Saratoga counties and southern Essex County.
“While we support the idea of a vacant building registry, we have several concerns about the current proposal that we hope will be addressed before the council votes on the law,” the letter reads.
Councilwoman Diana Palmer, who represents the Third Ward and heads the city’s Building and Codes Committee, read the letter into the public record.
Among the concerns raised was language in the law that would allow property owners to request the city to waive a registration fee if a vacant property is being actively being marketed and “listed for a reasonable price not to exceed 125% of the full value assessment.”
The organization said it would be unfair for the city to limit what a property owner can market their property for based on assessed value, which isn’t always in line with market value.
If market values were to ever increase in the future, the organization argued, it could far exceed the assessed value of the property, which is assessed on an annual basis. The discrepancy would put the owner at a disadvantage and could potentially drive down property values, the organization said in its letter.
“We realize that this subsection relates only to the imposition of registration fees, however, we are concerned that the optics may have a negative effect on the perceptions of property values within the city and could be utilized in unintentional ways during property sale negotiations,” the letter reads.
The organization has asked the city to change the langue to “fair market value” instead.
Around 80 buildings throughout the city are estimated to be vacant. Under the proposed law, property owners would be required to register a vacant property with the city within 30 days of becoming vacant.
But Southern Adirondack Realtors said the proposed requirement is too aggressive and does not consider owners that are actively looking to lease a property.
The organization asked that the city consider increasing the timeline to register vacant properties and include language that would exempt properties whose owner are actively seeking to lease the property.
Palmer, however, said that an empty building doesn’t equate to a vacant building, adding the law has specific criteria that defines when the city considers a building vacant.
Any building that is unoccupied or unsecured; unoccupied and determined to be unsafe by the city’s building inspector; is unoccupied and has multiple housing or building code violations; occupied by a person with no legal authority to live there; or has been left unoccupied for more than 90 days is considered vacant under the proposed law.
“In our law they have 30 days to register after the property becomes vacant, and that means it has to meet the definition of vacant. That means it would have been in that condition for 90 days.” Palmer said.
Southern Adirondack Realtors also asked the city to change language in the law that reads “realtor” to “licensed real estate broker.”
Mayor Dan Hall on Wednesday said the Common Council will take the law up again at a later date once the issues have been worked out.
“There are some things we have to tweak in there, so the committee is going back to look at that and take some concerns that came from some of the people during the public hearing,” he said.
Hall did not have a timeframe for when the law will be adopted.
The city’s Building and Codes Committee is expected to meet on Monday to review potential revisions to the proposed law.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George.
