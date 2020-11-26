Glens Falls tables vacant building law

Any building that is unoccupied or unsecured; unoccupied and determined to be unsafe by the city’s building inspector; is unoccupied and has multiple housing or building code violations; occupied by a person with no legal authority to live there; or has been left unoccupied for more than 90 days is considered vacant under the proposed law.

“In our law they have 30 days to register after the property becomes vacant, and that means it has to meet the definition of vacant. That means it would have been in that condition for 90 days.” Palmer said.

Southern Adirondack Realtors also asked the city to change language in the law that reads “realtor” to “licensed real estate broker.”

Mayor Dan Hall on Wednesday said the Common Council will take the law up again at a later date once the issues have been worked out.

“There are some things we have to tweak in there, so the committee is going back to look at that and take some concerns that came from some of the people during the public hearing,” he said.

Hall did not have a timeframe for when the law will be adopted.

The city’s Building and Codes Committee is expected to meet on Monday to review potential revisions to the proposed law.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.