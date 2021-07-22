 Skip to main content
Glens Falls Symphony's summer pops concert returns Saturday to Crandall Park
Glens Falls Symphony's summer pops concert returns Saturday to Crandall Park

Symphony

Charles Peltz directs the Glens Falls Symphony's summer pops concert in 2017 in Crandall Park in Glens Falls.  The symphony returns to the park Saturday evening. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Symphony, under the musical direction of Charles Peltz, will holds its 20th summer pops concert at Crandall Park on Saturday.

Celebrating the spirit of summer, the 7:30 p.m. concert will feature both summertime and patriotic favorites.

Retired state Sen. Betty Little will return to introduce the Armed Forces Salute in honor of U.S. military veterans.

Local food and beverage vendors will be on hand as well as a display of antique and classics cars organized by Bill Trombley.

“We are proud to be able to at long last present this beloved community event after the many challenges of the past year. It is an honor to have the orchestra be a part of the festivities in our region that celebrate the beauty and community spirit of the North Country,” said Executive Director Jennifer Brink in a news release.

As the concert concludes, patriotic tunes will fill the air as fireworks by Santore’s Famous Fireworks will light up the sky.

On Sunday, the program will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the auditorium of Silver Bay YMCA in Hague.

Tickets to both events are free and open to anyone. COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC and New York state recommend masks and social distancing for all unvaccinated attendees.

In addition to Little, state Sen. Dan Stec, Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough and Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall will address the crowd throughout the concert.

Tags

