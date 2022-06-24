Glens Falls Symphony to hold July 3 Summer Pops Concert in Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Symphony will present its annual Summer Pops Concert at Crandall Park on Sunday, July 3rd, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Independence Day weekend concert is free and open to all. The public is invited to come early, set up blankets and chairs, and enjoy food and beverages from a variety of food and beverage vendors.

The concert will conclude with fireworks at dusk, set to John William’s “Summon the Heroes.”

New for this year’s July 3rd concert is the symphony's "Youth Arts Experience!"

From 4 to 6 p.m., multiple local arts organizations including the World Awareness Children’s Museum, the Chapman Museum, the Hyde Collection, Crandall Public Library, the Wood Theater and "We Are Instrumental" will have art activities for children of all ages.

“It is so wonderful to be able to bring this beloved concert back to its natural date of July 3 at last, and we especially look forward to engaging young people with fun, inspiring art activities in the afternoon," stated the symphony's executive director, Jennifer Brink, in a news release. "This year’s theme is about all the amazing work that our community has done, especially in the past two years, to lift each other up. We will be recognizing some hometown heroes, and giving recognition to service clubs like the Glens Fall Rotary Club, which has been serving our community for 100 years."

Local elected officials will be on stage to help honor military veterans.

Parking will be available on streets surrounding Crandall Park. "Be advised that there is absolutely no parking inside Crandall Park with the exception of handicapped parking with permits in the access road parking lot from Glen Street near the war memorial," a news release states.

The Summer Pops Concert is made possible by sponsorships from the following corporations and civic organizations: The Adirondack Trust Company, Ames Goldsmith, Al and Mary Jane Gilet, the City of Glens Falls, Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls National Bank, Glens Falls Rotary Club, Tom and Sally Hoy, Town of Queensbury and Warren County Tourism.

