GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony for four new officers Friday, welcoming them into the force.

Patrol officers Zack Swartz, Michaela Ortale, Caleb Hughey and Alexander Daab will begin their law enforcement academy training Monday.

Upon completion of the six-month program, they will begin a 12-week on-the-job field training program with the department. They will spend that time paired with experienced officers on patrol before being released to patrol the streets of Glens Falls on their own.

“We are very excited to have these new officers join our department and we are excited for them as they start their law enforcement careers,” said Detective Lt. Seth French.

Despite the new recruits, city officials are still seeking to fill multiple positions within the department.

For more information about current openings, call 518-761-3840.