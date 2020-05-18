Glens Falls supper club forms socially distant bonds

LAKE GEORGE — Holly Hahne, 66, and her husband, Brian Morris, never watch television in the morning.
But out of boredom during the coronavirus pandemic, the Lake George couple turned on the "Today" show and watched a segment about a group in Boca Raton, Florida, that formed a social distancing supper club.
The couple decided to start their own group May 9 called the Glens Falls Socially Distant Supper Club, and the same day four people got together to eat takeout from Mario’s Restaurant in Lake George. They ate in a parking lot as snow flurries fell from the sky.
Now the Facebook group boasts 209 members.
“Even if a quarter of 209 people went, that would be amazing for one restaurant to do in one day at this time,” said Hahne, who worked in the restaurant industry for 50 years.
Donna Milford of Glens Falls attended the second outing May 19 that included food from Downtown Social in Glens Falls and a socially distant dinner in City Park.
“I think it’s a great idea on multiple levels,” Milford said. “It helps support area restaurants that have likely seen a decline in business during the shutdown. Secondly, it allows people actual socialization without a social platform like Facebook or Instagram.”
It also provides an excuse to go outside and enjoy fresh air and sunshine, Milford said.
Hahne, who has been in the hotel and restaurant industry for 50 years, also teaches a TIPS course, which trains bartenders and servers about the laws of overserving.
“I just love the business,” Hahne said. “I would never give it up for anything. I’d be in it in some way shape or form.”
The 66-year-old is stuck at home, but enjoys planning the next outing for the supper club. The group will order takeout from the Olde Log Inn in Lake George and will retreat to her nearby backyard for a socially distant dinner.
People order and pay for their own food at the specified restaurant, then join the group at the designated eating location. Hahne always parks her new RV — named Gert — nearby.
Folks can just show up, but Hahne urged anyone interested to join the Facebook group. The group attracts both couples and single adults.
“So you’re meeting new friends as well as old,” she said, “and it’s breaking up the monotony and the isolation of this COVID. It’s so horrible, it really is.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
