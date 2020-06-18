Glens Falls sued over law requiring demonstration permits

GLENS FALLS — A conservative group that has been on the front lines of downtown protests has filed a federal lawsuit against the city over a recently approved ordinance requiring a permit to hold demonstrations of 25 or more, arguing the law violates its First Amendment rights.
The lawsuit, filed by American Patriots Express, or APEX, names city Mayor Dan Hall, Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis as defendants, was filed Tuesday in U.S. Northern District Court in Albany and alleges City Code Section 87 violates the First Amendment "on a number of grounds."
"It is unconstitutionally vague, it is unconstitutionally overbroad, it unconstitutionally censors speech based upon its content, and it unconstitutionally grants the City Clerk limitless discretion through the permitting process," the lawsuit reads.
The court has issued a temporary restraining order preventing the city from enforcing the legislation, Ronald Newell, the city's attorney, said Thursday.
American Patriots Express, founded in 2019, has members who "support America First policies, championed by President Donald J. Trump, and those who wish to see our constitutional rights preserved from government overreach," according to the group's mission statement. Its founders, David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old young woman from Warren County, are also listed as plaintiffs in the case.
The group is being represented by Thomas Marcelle and Adam Giangreco from the Marcelle & Giangreco law firm in Albany. They could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Section 87 was adopted by the city's Common Council in February and put in place a number of guidelines to hold a demonstration, or "pre-planned gathering" of 25 or more in the city.
The ordinance requires anyone seeking a demonstration permit to file an application with the city's clerk and bans the obstruction of emergency vehicles and sidewalks and prohibits demonstrations at Centennial Circle and the Civil War monument.
Newell rejected the lawsuit's allegations.
"We didn't create the legislation to try and restrict or inhibit the right of these individuals to demonstrate," he said. "All we tried to do is to get them to tell us when they were going to do it so that we're not caught flat-footed."
But plaintiffs in the case say the city overstepped its bounds and was influenced by "political left leaning groups" seeking to silence their opposing viewpoint. The law, they say, gives the city the power to purposely delay the issuance of a permit and essentially prohibits any impromptu rallies from taking place.
Under the law, permits are required to be issued or denied on a rolling basis within 14 days. However, the city clerk can have up to an additional 14 days to grant a permit "upon written notice to the applicant." A possible reason for an extension is not cited in the law.
"This unbridled discretion allows the clerk to effectively silence spontaneous or impromptu demonstrations and counterprotests by simply waiting to grant a permit until the moment has passed," the lawsuit reads.
The law has "chilled plaintiffs right to free speech and assembly."
Neither Vanscoy nor Sherman have participated in protests in the city since Section 87 became law, according to the lawsuit.
American Patriots Express have no formal organization and often plan counterprotests in the city at the last minute, according to the lawsuit. News of their rallies are typically spread by word of mouth or Facebook, making it difficult to determine how many will attend, the lawsuit says.
The group sought to hold a counterprotest to a Black Lives Matter rally held in the city on June 5, which attracted over 2,000 people, but did not over fear "the city would either delay or deny their application for a permit, thus subjecting them and their fellow counterprotesters to fines," according to the lawsuit.
"But for City Code Section 87, plaintiffs would have organized and conducted a counterprotest on June 5, 2020," the lawsuit reads.
Plaintiffs in the case are seeking Section 87 be ruled unconstitutional as well as monetary damages "in an amount to be determined at trial."
