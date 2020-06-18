Glens Falls sued over law requiring demonstration permits

The group is being represented by Thomas Marcelle and Adam Giangreco from the Marcelle & Giangreco law firm in Albany. They could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Section 87 was adopted by the city's Common Council in February and put in place a number of guidelines to hold a demonstration, or "pre-planned gathering" of 25 or more in the city.

The ordinance requires anyone seeking a demonstration permit to file an application with the city's clerk and bans the obstruction of emergency vehicles and sidewalks and prohibits demonstrations at Centennial Circle and the Civil War monument.

Newell rejected the lawsuit's allegations.

"We didn't create the legislation to try and restrict or inhibit the right of these individuals to demonstrate," he said. "All we tried to do is to get them to tell us when they were going to do it so that we're not caught flat-footed."

But plaintiffs in the case say the city overstepped its bounds and was influenced by "political left leaning groups" seeking to silence their opposing viewpoint. The law, they say, gives the city the power to purposely delay the issuance of a permit and essentially prohibits any impromptu rallies from taking place.