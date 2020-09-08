Glens Falls students return to class following coronavirus shutdown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Students posed in front of Glens Fall Middle School on Tuesday as parents snapped photos to commemorate the first day of in-person classes since schools were forced to abruptly close their doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But smiles were hidden beneath masks, and group photos with friends were off limits due to social distancing protocols.

Instead, students were required to line up at various entrances of the building, standing on spray painted markings carefully spaced 6 feet apart as they waited to have their temperatures checked.

Parents looked on from a distance. Some looking visibly nervous; while others appeared thrilled their children would be returning to a semblance of normalcy after months of disruption.

“I’m excited for them,” said Scott Endieveri after waving goodbye to his fifth-grade son.

Endieveri, who represents the Fourth Ward on the city’s Common Council, said he believes the district did a “great job” formulating a reopening plan, which calls for daily health screenings and a mixture of in-person and virtual learning models.

“I think it’s important that the kids are together somewhat, and I think they’re doing a great job of keeping them safe,” he said.