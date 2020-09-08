Glens Falls students return to class following coronavirus shutdown

GLENS FALLS — Students posed in front of Glens Fall Middle School on Tuesday as parents snapped photos to commemorate the first day of in-person classes since schools were forced to abruptly close their doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But smiles were hidden beneath masks, and group photos with friends were off limits due to social distancing protocols.
Instead, students were required to line up at various entrances of the building, standing on spray painted markings carefully spaced 6 feet apart as they waited to have their temperatures checked.
Parents looked on from a distance. Some looking visibly nervous; while others appeared thrilled their children would be returning to a semblance of normalcy after months of disruption.
“I’m excited for them,” said Scott Endieveri after waving goodbye to his fifth-grade son.
Endieveri, who represents the Fourth Ward on the city’s Common Council, said he believes the district did a “great job” formulating a reopening plan, which calls for daily health screenings and a mixture of in-person and virtual learning models.
“I think it’s important that the kids are together somewhat, and I think they’re doing a great job of keeping them safe,” he said.
Other parents were more reserved.
Mark Goodwin said he was “doing OK” as he watched his seventh-grade daughter take her spot in line, but added he planned to decide whether to enroll her in all virtual classes in the coming weeks.
“We’re back-and-forth on whether we do the virtual or whether we do the homeschooling,” he said. “At 5 o’clock last night we were still deciding what to do.”
But the district is prepared for any scenario, said Skye Heritage, a spokeswoman for the Glens Falls city schools.
“The staff and the faculty and administrators have worked so hard, literally day and night, to get to this point so we can open safely for the kids,” she said.
“We’re just really excited to be back.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
