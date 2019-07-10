GLENS FALLS — Sections of several streets in the city's northwest corner will be closed Wednesday and potentially part of Thursday for much-needed paving.
Horicon Avenue, Kensington Road and Jerome Avenue were all getting resurfaced this week. Old pavement was removed earlier in the week, with the new surface to be put down Wednesday and Thursday.
The roads, which are adjacent to Kensington Elementary School, have been pothole-marred and in dire need of repairs for several years.
