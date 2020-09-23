Glens Falls starts yard waste pickup Oct. 13

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Department of Public Works will start open yard waste pickup on Oct. 13 and continue through Nov. 30 or the first major snowstorm, whichever comes first.

Residents should place yard waste at the curb for pick-up. Any yard waste before Oct. 13 must be bagged. Pickup of bags will be conducted in Ward 3 on Tuesdays, Ward 2 on Wednesdays, Wards 4 and 5 on Thursdays and Ward 1 on Fridays.

All grass clippings must always be bagged.

Leaves should be piled separately from branches and other yard debris, as the city will be picking up with a vacuum this year.

Branches 4 inches in diameter or smaller should be separated from leaves and bundled and placed at the curb for pickup. Branches must not be mixed in with leaves. Larger branched (logs) will not be picked up.

Any questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works at 518-761-3834.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0