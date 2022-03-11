Glens Falls shows support for Ukraine

A Thursday night fundraiser at 42 Degrees Tavern in Glens Falls raised money for Ukrainian refugees. All proceeds from the event are going toward the United Nations Refugee Agency. “Sing for Ukraine” raised around $1,500 by midnight on Thursday, according to the organizer, Mike Thompson.

In addition, Thompson helped prompt the Catholic Health of Long Island to donate $300,000 in medical supplies to Ukraine. Thompson is an English teacher who taught in Kyiv, Ukraine, for five years. He made many friends with other teachers and students throughout his time there.

His Ukrainian wife, Yulia Pylypchak, and their son, Timofey, left Ukraine in January when they felt their lives would soon be in danger because of an imminent Russian invasion. The Russian army had not mobilized at that point, but Thompson nevertheless listened to his instinct. He tried to warn many of his students and friends, but they would not heed his warning.

Now in Glens Falls, Pylypchak and Thompson are doing all they can to help evacuate their friends and family from Kyiv remotely.

Thompson said he will probably organize another fundraiser event in the near future, but one to raise money for ammunition and supplies for the Ukrainians who are fighting.

“Prayers are all well and good, but they (Ukrainian soldiers and residents) need supplies and weapons,” Thompson said.

Pylypchak’s brother and sister-in-law are still in Ukraine and are fighting in the conflict.

Support for Ukraine in the region has been unilateral, with many residents in the region donning Ukrainian colors and flags.

Lawrence Street Tavern in Glens Falls is flying a number of Ukrainian flags. The flags have a trident symbol in the top left of the flag, which is the official coat of arms of Ukraine.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.