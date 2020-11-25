Glens Falls shifts Hometown Holidays Celebration online, except for Santa's visit

GLENS FALLS — Santa Claus will be coming to town in a firetruck this year.

The city plans to ring in the holiday season through a series of virtual events due to the pandemic, but Santa will still be making an in-person appearance, said Amy Collins, the city’s director of tourism and business development.

“Santa will be coming to town on the fourth,” she said.

An exact route is still being finalized but is expected to be revealed on Dec. 1, just days before the city kicks off its annual Hometown Holidays Celebration on Dec. 4. Collins said Santa will be visiting each of the city’s five wards beginning at 6 p.m.

Other holiday events have been shifted online in order to prevent large crowds from gathering but still allow for a sense of normalcy during uncertain times, Collins said.

“Hometown Holidays has so much history with the city because we’ve always really prided ourselves on our decorations,” she said. “I think everyone gets some happy feelings from that.”