Glens Falls shifts Hometown Holidays Celebration online, except for Santa's visit

GLENS FALLS — Santa Claus will be coming to town in a firetruck this year.
The city plans to ring in the holiday season through a series of virtual events due to the pandemic, but Santa will still be making an in-person appearance, said Amy Collins, the city’s director of tourism and business development.
“Santa will be coming to town on the fourth,” she said.
An exact route is still being finalized but is expected to be revealed on Dec. 1, just days before the city kicks off its annual Hometown Holidays Celebration on Dec. 4. Collins said Santa will be visiting each of the city’s five wards beginning at 6 p.m.
Other holiday events have been shifted online in order to prevent large crowds from gathering but still allow for a sense of normalcy during uncertain times, Collins said.
“Hometown Holidays has so much history with the city because we’ve always really prided ourselves on our decorations,” she said. “I think everyone gets some happy feelings from that.”
A holiday tree lighting will be recorded in advance and made public just before Santa is scheduled to make his big appearance, and the annual Holiday House contest hosted by the Glens Falls Collaborative has also been reworked to ensure proper social distancing.
The contest allows residents to vote on the best decorated apartment, house and business within the Glens Falls City School District. The Collaborative is also working on a scavenger hunt for city residents, Collins said.
The city will also be placing a mailbox in front of City Hall so children can mail letters to Santa, and plans for a food drive to benefit local charities are also being finalized.
Municipalities across the region have been forced to adapt their holiday plans as the pandemic wears on and the number of cases continues to rise locally and across the nation.
Lake George earlier this year canceled its annual Lite up the Village festival, which typically includes a firetruck parade and attracts scores of visitors along Canada Street. The village is still planning to decorate Shepard Park and its visitor center at the corner of Beach Road and Canada Street.
But a Holiday Festival of Lights will feature more than 20 light displays in Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20. The event was organized by Liza Mastrantoni and proceeds benefit local charities.
The Queensbury Holiday Festival has been shifted to a drive-thru format and is scheduled to kick off on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
Collins said it’s important to maintain traditions where possible.
“There are a lot of people that are really struggling and we want to make sure we interject that sense of holiday magic,” she said. “Even in the darkest of times, we look for that spirit and that hopefulness, and we hope that we can spread that.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
