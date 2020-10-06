Glens Falls sewer tests reveal a number of problems

GLENS FALLS — A series of smoke tests performed on the city’s sewer lines over the past two months have revealed a number of issues along Elm and Washington streets that are in need of repair.
Testing found there are multiple cross-connections between sewer lines and stormwater basins, which allow stormwater to enter the city’s wastewater treatment plant, said Steve Gurzler, the city’s engineer.
Gurzler said the additional stormwater increases the cost to operate the plant and reduces the facility’s capacity, which may pose a problem if the city ever looks to hook up additional areas to the treatment plant.
“Right now we have a lot of capacity, we could hook up a lot of additional area to our treatment plant,” Gurzler said. “But we want to make sure that we use the treatment plant for its intended purpose, which is treating wastewater.”
The city will now conduct a series of closed-circuit inspections to locate where the cross-connections are and assess the condition of the aging infrastructure.
From there, an engineering plan will be developed to determine how best to repair the connections and determine if there are any pipes that must be replaced. The report will also look into the use of green infrastructure to reduce stormwater runoff, Gurzler said.
He added it’s likely any plan the city moves forward with will incorporate the use of green infrastructure, and pointed to a number of parking lots on both Elm and Washington streets that create large amounts of runoff during large storms.
“We’re going to come up with some kind of combination solution that deals with the stormwater and disconnects it,” Gurzler said.
The city has asked Arcadis, the engineering company overseeing the testing, to expedite the process along Elm Street over concerns about the Downtown Revitalization Initiative project, which is slated to get underway in the coming months.
Gurzler said the cross-connections can either be repaired before the DRI project gets underway or the work can be integrated into the project once work begins.
But Gurzler said he’s hoping to make the repairs separately, which will allow the city to potentially receive grants to help reduce to overall cost of the project.
“We’ve been having much better luck getting funding under the wastewater projects,” he said.
The engineering plan, smoke testing and close circuit inspections were paid for by a $100,000 grant from the state’s Environmental Facilities Corp.
A final plan is due sometime next month, but it’s unclear when the city will begin making the repairs or how much they will cost.
Gurzler said the plan will allow the city to apply for a number of grants which will reduce the overall cost of the project.
“We’ll look at the condition of the pipes, and if the sewer main is in good shape and doesn’t need to be dug up, then we’ll look and see what the most cost-effective way to reduce the amount of stormwater that gets into the sewers,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
