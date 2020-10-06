Glens Falls sewer tests reveal a number of problems

GLENS FALLS — A series of smoke tests performed on the city’s sewer lines over the past two months have revealed a number of issues along Elm and Washington streets that are in need of repair.

Testing found there are multiple cross-connections between sewer lines and stormwater basins, which allow stormwater to enter the city’s wastewater treatment plant, said Steve Gurzler, the city’s engineer.

Gurzler said the additional stormwater increases the cost to operate the plant and reduces the facility’s capacity, which may pose a problem if the city ever looks to hook up additional areas to the treatment plant.

“Right now we have a lot of capacity, we could hook up a lot of additional area to our treatment plant,” Gurzler said. “But we want to make sure that we use the treatment plant for its intended purpose, which is treating wastewater.”

The city will now conduct a series of closed-circuit inspections to locate where the cross-connections are and assess the condition of the aging infrastructure.