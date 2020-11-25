Glens Falls settles lawsuit over demonstration permits

GLENS FALLS — The city will pay at least $31,500 in legal fees to settle a federal lawsuit pertaining to a local ordinance requiring demonstration permits for some large gatherings.

Exact terms of the settlement have not been revealed, but the city will split a $50,000 legal bill with its insurance company to cover attorney fees for counsel representing American Patriots Express, a right-leaning group that sued the city in June claiming City Code Section 87 violated its members’ First Amendment rights.

The city’s Common Council on Tuesday approved a $35,100 transfer from its general fund to cover its share of the costs, which includes $6,500 in legal fees and a $25,000 deductible payment to its insurance company, which covered the bulk of the legal expenses.

New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal, the city’s insurer, will pay the remaining $43,500 in legal fees.

Mayor Dan Hall, who is listed as a defendant in the case, said on Wednesday he was glad a settlement had been reached and that the city can move forward.

“I’m glad that it’s over … and now we have a law that we initially thought was a good law, but obviously it was challenged. But changes have been made and we can move forward with the local law,” he said.