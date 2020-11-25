Glens Falls settles lawsuit over demonstration permits

GLENS FALLS — The city will pay at least $31,500 in legal fees to settle a federal lawsuit pertaining to a local ordinance requiring demonstration permits for some large gatherings.
Exact terms of the settlement have not been revealed, but the city will split a $50,000 legal bill with its insurance company to cover attorney fees for counsel representing American Patriots Express, a right-leaning group that sued the city in June claiming City Code Section 87 violated its members’ First Amendment rights.
The city’s Common Council on Tuesday approved a $35,100 transfer from its general fund to cover its share of the costs, which includes $6,500 in legal fees and a $25,000 deductible payment to its insurance company, which covered the bulk of the legal expenses.
New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal, the city’s insurer, will pay the remaining $43,500 in legal fees.
Mayor Dan Hall, who is listed as a defendant in the case, said on Wednesday he was glad a settlement had been reached and that the city can move forward.
“I’m glad that it’s over … and now we have a law that we initially thought was a good law, but obviously it was challenged. But changes have been made and we can move forward with the local law,” he said.
It’s unclear if the city will be required to pay out any additional damages.
Florence Sherman, a co-founder of APEX and a plaintiff in the case, was seeking “compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial.”
American Patriots Express, or APEX, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court Northern District of New York just four months after the Common Council approved City Code Section 87 in February to address concerns about unruly demonstrations taking place in the downtown area.
The law required large demonstrations, or “pre-planned gatherings” of 25 or more people, to first acquire a permit from the city. A provision in the law gave the city clerk up to 28 days to issue a permit with written notice so resources needed to maintain order could be assigned without the city incurring overtime expenses.
APEX, however, alleged the law was overly broad because it made no mention of spontaneous demonstrations, which its members participated in while gathering in the city.
“It is unconstitutionally vague, it is unconstitutionally overbroad, it unconstitutionally censors speech based upon its content, and it unconstitutionally grants the City Clerk limitless discretion through the permitting process,” the lawsuit reads.
The group’s co-founders, Sherman and David Vanscoy, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County, are listed as plaintiffs.
In addition, the group claimed the extended time period to issue a permit allowed the city to discriminate against certain groups based on the political views of the applicant. Members of APEX support the views of President Donald Trump.
In a statement, Thomas Marcelle, an APEX lawyer, said the city was wrong approving Section 87 and is now paying the price.
"The city was wrong. A federal court enjoined enforcement of its law. The city was forced to jettison its law. The city must now pay the price — $50,000 for doing the wrong thing. Let's hope the city Common Council has learned its lesson,” Marcelle said.
City officials have denied any wrongdoing.
But a federal judge in August said APEX had “shown a likelihood for success in their First Amendment challenge” and granted an injunction, which prevented the city from enforcing certain aspects of the law while the case played out in court.
The city later asked the court to reconsider its stance, but was denied.
As a result, the Common Council approved a series of changes to Section 87 in October, which reduced the number of days the city had to issue a demonstration permit and better defined what were considered spontaneous demonstrations.
The city's Common Council on Tuesday approved changes to City Code Section 87 two months after a federal judge issued an injunction preventing the city from enforcing the law requiring demonstration permits.
Under the revised law, a permit must be issued within seven business days of an application being received, and any demonstration that is not pre-planned or scheduled to take place within seven business days of the gathering is defined as “spontaneous.”
Hall said the revised Section 87 only strengths what he believes was already a good law.
“There was a lawsuit and there was arbitration on some of the things that should possibly be changed. We made those changes and now the lawsuit’s been settled,” he said.
It’s unclear when the final terms of the settlement will be released.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
