Glens Falls settles lawsuit filed by former assessor

"It was my recommendation to the city and the Common Council that the matter be settled at this point because if it continued on it would be potentially be a higher claim that the city might end up paying," he said.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Warren County Supreme Court where the agreement is expected to be approved by a judge, Newell said.

Stack's claim against the city dates back to October 2016, when she first received a notice from the city informing her she had been fired for misconduct.

Four months later, in February 2017, Stack filed a lawsuit against the city seeking her reinstatement.

The claim, however, was originally dismissed after a state Supreme Court ruled she had missed a four-month deadline to file for reinstatement by a matter of days.

But after a lengthy appeals process, the state's Appellate Division reinstated her claim last year, ruling the city failed to adequately notify Stack of her termination essentially causing her to miss the deadline to file.