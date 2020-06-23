Glens Falls settles lawsuit filed by former assessor

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council voted unanimously to approve a six-figure settlement agreement Tuesday, effectively ending a yearslong lawsuit filed by the city's former assessor over her termination.
Lauren Stack is set to receive $123,500 after a state Supreme Court judge in February determined the city denied her an “independent, unbiased adjudicator" after her 2016 firing stemming from a pair of arrests for driving while impaired.
Under the agreement, Stack would receive a payment of $75,500 and her counsel would get the remaining $48,000.
The final settlement still needs to be approved by a state Supreme Court judge.
City Attorney Ronald Newell said both parties have agreed to the settlement.
Sarah Burger, a lawyer representing Stack, said the city clearly violated her client's rights, but said the settlement is the best outcome for both parties.
"I think this is the best outcome," she said. "It's in both parties best interest that this case is resolved."
Newell said the city would be responsible for paying $91,250 of the claim. The remaining balance will be paid by the city's insurance company, Pokio Marine HCC.
"It was my recommendation to the city and the Common Council that the matter be settled at this point because if it continued on it would be potentially be a higher claim that the city might end up paying," he said.
A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Warren County Supreme Court where the agreement is expected to be approved by a judge, Newell said.
Stack's claim against the city dates back to October 2016, when she first received a notice from the city informing her she had been fired for misconduct.
Four months later, in February 2017, Stack filed a lawsuit against the city seeking her reinstatement.
The claim, however, was originally dismissed after a state Supreme Court ruled she had missed a four-month deadline to file for reinstatement by a matter of days.
But after a lengthy appeals process, the state's Appellate Division reinstated her claim last year, ruling the city failed to adequately notify Stack of her termination essentially causing her to miss the deadline to file.
Stack will not be reinstated because her term as city assessor has expired.
The settlement comes a week after a federal lawsuit was filed against the city over a law requiring demonstration permits.
American Patriots Express, or APEX, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York, on June 16, alleging City Code Section 87 violates the First Amendment and has effectively silenced the group from demonstrating within the city.
The group — whose members support the policies of President Donald Trump — allege the law was created to silence them.
Newell has denied any wrongdoing on the city's behalf.
Attorneys on both sides of the case are expected to meet Thursday to see if the matter can be resolved out of court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.