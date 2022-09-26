Glens Falls sets public meetings on DRI updates, event and market center

GLENS FALLS — City officials will hold two public meetings to update Glens Falls residents on the progress of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the plans for the event and market center structure.

The meetings will be held this Thursday at 7 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel and on Friday at 10 a.m. at Crandall Public Library.

“It’s been a busy summer for preparations,” said Mayor Bill Collins in a news release, “and we look forward to sharing the final plans and details of this significant part of our city’s revitalization with our residents and businesses.”

The city of Glens Falls was awarded a $10 million DRI grant by the state as part of the first round of grants in 2017, and has invested in multiple projects designed to revitalize the city’s downtown, including arts projects, securing downtown space for SUNY Adirondack’s culinary school, facade improvements and support of small downtown businesses.