Glens Falls set to hold MLK celebration on Jan. 19

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls committee planning the annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. has announced event details.

The celebration will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, with a snow date of Monday, Jan. 20.

This year’s theme is “Expressing the Dream Through the Arts.”

NAACP officials and local dignitaries will deliver remarks at Glens Falls City Hall at 3:15 p.m. to open the commemorative march and celebration.

Marchers will proceed to Christ Church United Methodist at 54 Bay St. for an ecumenical service to celebrate King's legacy. The sanctuary will be open for meditation at 3:30 p.m. for those who are unable to march.

The 4 p.m. service includes:

• Talented Glens Falls area students who interpret the theme, "Expressing the Dream Through the Arts”

• Glens Falls High School Octet

• Hudson Falls High School Choraliers

• Queensbury High School Madrigal Singers

• Participation from the religious school students of Temple Beth El

• Harrisena Community Church student participation