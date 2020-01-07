Glens Falls set to hold MLK celebration on Jan. 19
Glens Falls set to hold MLK celebration on Jan. 19

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The crowd gives the Glens Falls High School Choir a standing ovation during the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls in January 2018.

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls committee planning the annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. has announced event details.

The celebration will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, with a snow date of Monday, Jan. 20.

This year’s theme is “Expressing the Dream Through the Arts.”

NAACP officials and local dignitaries will deliver remarks at Glens Falls City Hall at 3:15 p.m. to open the commemorative march and celebration.

Marchers will proceed to Christ Church United Methodist at 54 Bay St. for an ecumenical service to celebrate King's legacy. The sanctuary will be open for meditation at 3:30 p.m. for those who are unable to march.

The 4 p.m. service includes:

• Talented Glens Falls area students who interpret the theme, "Expressing the Dream Through the Arts”

• Glens Falls High School Octet

• Hudson Falls High School Choraliers

• Queensbury High School Madrigal Singers

• Participation from the religious school students of Temple Beth El

• Harrisena Community Church student participation

• Former Glens Falls Mayor Robert Regan, master of ceremonies

• Gisella Montanez Case, soprano

• Art from the World Awareness Children’s Museum

The public is welcome to take part in fellowship and refreshments in the church hall after the service, the committee said in a news release.

