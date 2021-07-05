Glens Falls set to begin revaluation

GLENS FALLS — For the first time in 15 years, a citywide revaluation is set to begin later this month.
Residents can expect to see employees from KLW Appraisal Group, working on behalf of the city, viewing and photographing parcels from sidewalks beginning July 12. The individuals will be wearing badges and driving marked vehicles.
The city awarded a $305,000 contract to the Buffalo-based company earlier this year to complete to long-overdue revaluation, which should be completed every five to 10 years.
Plans to complete the revaluation in the past have been pushed off for various reasons, including financial concerns and several vacancies within the city’s assessor’s office, responsible for overseeing the revaluation process.
The city was set to move forward with the revaluation last year, but held off due to the pandemic.
There are around 5,700 parcels throughout the city.
Officials expect a third of taxpayers will see an increase to their tax bill and a third will see some type of decrease as a result of the process. The remaining third will see no change.
Any changes to residents’ tax bills are expected to be included as part of the 2023-24 assessment.
KLW Appraisal will update the public throughout the yearlong process during a series of public meetings.
The first will be held during the July 13 Common Council meeting. Robert Koszarek, an appraiser with KLW Appraisal, will be in attendance to answer residents’ questions and address any concerns about the process.
Those wishing to attend the 7:30 p.m. meeting can do so either in person or by streaming the meeting via the city’s YouTube channel. Those who stream the meeting can ask questions using the comment feature.
The city will also be posting updates about the revaluation process on its website (cityofglensfalls.com) and Instagram page: @cityofglensfalls.
