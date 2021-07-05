Glens Falls set to begin revaluation

GLENS FALLS — For the first time in 15 years, a citywide revaluation is set to begin later this month.

Residents can expect to see employees from KLW Appraisal Group, working on behalf of the city, viewing and photographing parcels from sidewalks beginning July 12. The individuals will be wearing badges and driving marked vehicles.

The city awarded a $305,000 contract to the Buffalo-based company earlier this year to complete to long-overdue revaluation, which should be completed every five to 10 years.

Plans to complete the revaluation in the past have been pushed off for various reasons, including financial concerns and several vacancies within the city’s assessor’s office, responsible for overseeing the revaluation process.

The city was set to move forward with the revaluation last year, but held off due to the pandemic.

There are around 5,700 parcels throughout the city.