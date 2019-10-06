GLENS FALLS — Officials at the Glens Falls Senior Center have an extra reason to celebrate.
Not only is the center marking its 60th anniversary, but it is nearing the end of the completion of its $500,000 capital campaign to upgrade the facility.
“We’re going to have a birthday party celebration,” said Executive Director Kim Bren.
The center, which was built as residence in 1844 by Augustus Sherman, has undergone a top-to-bottom renovation during the past couple years. The project is nearing completion, according to Bren.
“It’s great. We’ve had such support from the community that we’re at 85 percent of our campaign,” she said.
The event will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and feature cake and refreshments.
The first major project was replacing the boilers and heating system, which wrapped up in the spring of 2018. A $100,000 grant from Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, helped replace nearly 100-year-old boilers with more newer, more energy-efficient models. In addition, the units are smaller, which has freed up some space for storage. The center moved some items out of another room to create a larger area for the popular Wii bowling leagues.
The second phase of the capital project included replacing the roof, installing some insulation, replacing wallpaper, painting and fixing decorative woodwork including the corbels.
It has been a painstaking process, according to Bren.
“There was a lot of rotted wood and things that needed to be addressed,” she said.
At the event, the center will dedicate rooms upstairs and downstairs to various contributors to the project. The project received a $25,000 grant from the Charles R. Wood Foundation, a $15,000 gift from First Presbyterian Church, funding from the Glens Falls Foundation and donations from other local businesses and individuals.
The center also received a grant to do all the floors and thanks to an anonymous donor, was able to renovate the kitchen, according to Bren.
She said workers were finishing up site work. Among some projects left to do are improving the parking lot drainage.
In addition to hosting activities, the center provides services such as tax preparation application assistance for programs such as the Home Energy Assistance Program, Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid as well assistance in obtaining housing, home care, day care, Social Security and SSI benefits and budgeting.
