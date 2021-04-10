Glens Falls selects architecture firm for South Street market place

GLENS FALLS — The city has selected an architecture firm to design the South Street marketplace, the latest sign that the long-stalled Downtown Revitalization Initiative is inching closer to reality.

Envision Architects of Albany was selected to design the marketplace, which will double as a community center and is the centerpiece of the city’s DRI, a $10 million state grant awarded in 2016 to rehab portions of downtown.

“They’re the ones that are going to take the concept to more of a plan on paper with all the things that have to happen,” said Mayor Dan Hall.

Work on designing the building is expected to begin in the coming weeks and conclude sometime in December. Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the design before it is complete, Hall said.

Once the design phase is over, a request for proposals to build the complex will be sent out. Work is expected to be finished a year after the project breaks ground, according to Hall.

Envision Architects has designed a number of high-profile structures throughout the Capital Region, including the five Rivers Visitor Center and the Pine Bush Discovery Center in Albany.

The design firm was one of 12 to submit a proposal.

