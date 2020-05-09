Glens Falls sees rise in domestic violence cases

Fronk said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unique circumstances where people are under stress worrying about their job, health, finances and family. And victims and their abusers are forced to stay at home for an extended period of time.

“Domestic violence is about a pattern of power and control. It’s not something that pops up under stress. But as all these stressors increase, that is a perfect landscape for things to get worse,” she said.

Fronk said the organization is not hearing so much from new clients, but people who they have worked with before.

She predicts that when life begins to return to normal, the organization will see a dramatic rise in people reaching out, saying they have been trying to weather the storm.

When asked if more of the calls seem to be coming from urban, suburban or rural areas, Fronk said she did not see any pattern. Domestic violence hits people from every region, race and socioeconomic status.

For more information, visit www.wellspringcares.org or call a 24-hour hot line at 518-584-8188.

Another resource is the Domestic Violence Project of Warren and Washington Counties. For more information, contact 518-793-9496. The Domestic Violence hot line is 1-800-942-6906 and the National Domestic Violence Hot Line is 1-800-799-7233.

