Glens Falls sees rise in domestic violence cases

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls is dealing with an uptick in domestic violence cases, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Victims right now are in need and we’ve got two individuals in the office right now that are very busy,” said Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone at a recent county Board of Supervisors Criminal Justice Committee meeting.
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr had previously stated that he had not seen an increase in the county, but his officers do not handle cases in the city. Glens Falls Police and State Police would make those arrests.
“I was talking to the domestic violence prosecutor. She’s feeling overwhelmed,” Carusone said.
LaFarr told the county he is still not seeing any spikes elsewhere in the county.
Glens Falls Police Chief Tony Lydon did not return a message seeking comment.
Washington County last month had reported a similar increase in domestic violence calls because of the pandemic, with 364 from January through March of this year compared with 263 during the same period in 2019.
Wellspring, which provides domestic violence resources for Saratoga County residents, saw its calls increase 110% between February and March.
“Domestic violence is on the rise — both in frequency and in intensity,” said Executive Director Maggie Fronk.
Fronk said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unique circumstances where people are under stress worrying about their job, health, finances and family. And victims and their abusers are forced to stay at home for an extended period of time.
“Domestic violence is about a pattern of power and control. It’s not something that pops up under stress. But as all these stressors increase, that is a perfect landscape for things to get worse,” she said.
Fronk said the organization is not hearing so much from new clients, but people who they have worked with before.
She predicts that when life begins to return to normal, the organization will see a dramatic rise in people reaching out, saying they have been trying to weather the storm.
When asked if more of the calls seem to be coming from urban, suburban or rural areas, Fronk said she did not see any pattern. Domestic violence hits people from every region, race and socioeconomic status.
For more information, visit www.wellspringcares.org or call a 24-hour hot line at 518-584-8188.
Another resource is the Domestic Violence Project of Warren and Washington Counties. For more information, contact 518-793-9496. The Domestic Violence hot line is 1-800-942-6906 and the National Domestic Violence Hot Line is 1-800-799-7233.
