Glens Falls seeks to help struggling restaurants

GLENS FALLS — The city is looking to help struggling restaurants make it through the winter as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge and further constraints on in-person dining loom large over an industry already been hit hard by the pandemic.
Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid said during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting that the city is looking to be proactive in finding ways to support local restaurants, which make up a notable portion of the downtown business district, and have been sent reeling from the loss of large events in the downtown area as well as capacity restrictions on in-person dining.
“We find ourselves with the governor’s changing protocols on COVID this winter again with the possibility that our downtown restaurants will be very negatively affected in a very short run here,” she said.
It’s unclear just how — or what — the city can do that might benefit the restaurant industry, but plans are being discussed to hold a virtual meeting with restaurant owners sometime in the near future to gather input and discuss ideas.
On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City restaurants would no longer be allowed to serve patrons in person beginning next week. Restaurants there can still operate through takeout and delivery.
A decision on whether restaurants in other parts of the state can continue to operate in-person dining at 50% capacity or be required to reduce seating to 25% is expected in the coming days.
“We want to get something moving as quickly as possible,” Reid said.
It’s not the first time that the city has made efforts to help struggling businesses hit hard by the pandemic, which closed all non-essential businesses for two months beginning in March.
Earlier this year, the city established its Small Business Recovery Fund after receiving $186,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a result, small businesses in the city that were ineligible for federal funding through the CARES Act could apply for a small forgivable loan if they met certain qualifications.
But most of the restaurants in the city received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, making them ineligible for the city program.
Mayor Dan Hall said the city has been looking for ways to get people to use the restaurants, but is looking for additional feedback.
“Our restaurants are probably one of our biggest strengths as a city,” Hall said. “If you walk around in the summer and see all the outdoor dining, I think we’re the envy of a lot of communities,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
