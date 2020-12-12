Glens Falls seeks to help struggling restaurants

GLENS FALLS — The city is looking to help struggling restaurants make it through the winter as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge and further constraints on in-person dining loom large over an industry already been hit hard by the pandemic.

Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid said during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting that the city is looking to be proactive in finding ways to support local restaurants, which make up a notable portion of the downtown business district, and have been sent reeling from the loss of large events in the downtown area as well as capacity restrictions on in-person dining.

“We find ourselves with the governor’s changing protocols on COVID this winter again with the possibility that our downtown restaurants will be very negatively affected in a very short run here,” she said.

It’s unclear just how — or what — the city can do that might benefit the restaurant industry, but plans are being discussed to hold a virtual meeting with restaurant owners sometime in the near future to gather input and discuss ideas.

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City restaurants would no longer be allowed to serve patrons in person beginning next week. Restaurants there can still operate through takeout and delivery.

