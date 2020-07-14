Glens Falls seeks to dismiss demonstration lawsuit

APEX, in their initial filing, argue Section 87 is overly broad and violates the First Amendment on a number of grounds.

The law, they say, has "chilled" their First Amendment rights and gives the city the ability to selectively deny a demonstration permit based on a party's political beliefs. Members of the group support President Donald Trump.

The group's founders — David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman — and an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County, are also listed as plaintiffs in the case.

The lawsuit also names Mayor Dan Hall, Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis.

A case for dismissal

A bulk of the city's argument rests on a 2002 Supreme Court ruling involving a similar ordinance pertaining to the Chicago Park District.

That law requires a permit to conduct a "public assembly, parade, picnic, or other event involving more than 50 individuals" within the Park District.

The law also allowed for a 28-day approval process for each permit, similar to what Glens Falls currently has on the books. The Chicago law has since been revised to eliminate the two-week waiting period, according to a copy of the ordinance attached to the recent filing.