Glens Falls seeks to dismiss demonstration lawsuit

GLENS FALLS — The plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed against the city over an ordinance requiring demonstration permits have no standing, according to new court documents filed this week seeking to dismiss the case.
The filings seek to dismiss the June 16 lawsuit filed by American Patriots Express, or APEX, on a number of grounds, including a misinterpretation of the language of City Code Section 87, which requires large demonstrations, or "pre-planned gatherings" of 25 or more people, to first acquire a permit from the city.
"Plaintiffs' interpretations of Section 87 are demonstrably erroneous, and their arguments regarding standing must therefore fail as a matter of law," the documents read.
Most of the city's argument is dependent on a U.S. Supreme Court decision involving a similar ordinance in Chicago that was unanimously upheld by the court nearly 20 years ago.
But the city also claims APEX has no standing because the group has never been denied a permit under Section 87.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs declined to comment on Tuesday, but said he will file an official response by Friday.
Last month, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order in the case, preventing the city from enforcing the law until the court decides on whether to grant a request for a temporary injunction.
APEX, in their initial filing, argue Section 87 is overly broad and violates the First Amendment on a number of grounds.
The law, they say, has "chilled" their First Amendment rights and gives the city the ability to selectively deny a demonstration permit based on a party's political beliefs. Members of the group support President Donald Trump.
The group's founders — David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman — and an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County, are also listed as plaintiffs in the case.
The lawsuit also names Mayor Dan Hall, Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis.
A case for dismissal
A bulk of the city's argument rests on a 2002 Supreme Court ruling involving a similar ordinance pertaining to the Chicago Park District.
That law requires a permit to conduct a "public assembly, parade, picnic, or other event involving more than 50 individuals" within the Park District.
The law also allowed for a 28-day approval process for each permit, similar to what Glens Falls currently has on the books. The Chicago law has since been revised to eliminate the two-week waiting period, according to a copy of the ordinance attached to the recent filing.
In a unanimous ruling, the court said the Park District ordinance did not violate the First Amendment because it laid out specific guidelines on why a permit may be denied. None of the guidelines, the court ruled, pertained to the content of a demonstration, but focused solely on matters pertaining to public safety.
The Glens Falls ordinance also makes no mention of a demonstration content but prohibits things like air horns and the blocking of sidewalks, not unlike the Chicago ordinance.
"The Supreme Court affirmed the constitutionality of every section of the Chicago code," the filing reads.
Claims of misinterpretation
But the recent filings also allege the plaintiffs have misinterpreted the language of Section 87, essentially upending their argument.
In their initial filing, APEX claim Section 87 gives the city clerk "unbridled discretion" to silence certain demonstrations by delaying the issuance of permits and prevents impromptu demonstrations.
But a decision to issue or deny a permit are made by "the city," according to the law. The filings claim that consists of the clerk's office, mayor and city police department, but the law itself doesn't clarify.
"The city," according to the law, is defined only as "The City of Glens Falls, New York." It does not list what parties have the discretion to issue or deny a permit.
In addition, the law makes no mention of spontaneous demonstrations and only applies to those that are "pre-planned."
The law was designed to maintain public safety while allowing large public gatherings. The advanced notice is intended to give the city time to redirect traffic and allocate resources needed to maintain order.
But APEX claim the law is broad and has "chilled" their First Amendment rights. The group also claims they are often unaware how many will attend their rallies, which left them concerned about being punished by the city for violating the law.
The group has not applied for a permit since Section 87 was approved by the Common Council in February.
But the city, in filings, claims not knowing how many will attend a rally classify as a spontaneous demonstration and that Section 87 would not apply in such a situation.
"Plaintiffs have confirmed that their protests are nothing more than spontaneous protests/demonstrations," the filing reads.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.