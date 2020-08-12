Glens Falls seeks to borrow up to $600,000 for roof repairs, evaluation study

GLENS FALLS — The city will borrow more than $500,000 to repair and evaluate the condition of damaged roofing on several public buildings, including City Hall and Cool Insuring Arena.
Common Council members on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing the city's controller to borrow $538,140 in bonds to repair the roof of the Fire Road Recreational Center and to evaluate the roof of Cool Insuring Arena and overall building condition of City Hall. The resolution permits up to $600,000 in borrowing for the project.
The evaluations will be conducted by C&S Engineers and are expected to be completed later this year. Once the evaluations are complete, the city will have to determine how to fund any necessary repairs.
The borrowed money will be divided into three parts, with $229,000 going to replace the roof of the Fire Road Recreation Center, which was damaged last winter after several trees fell on it.
"That roof's deteriorated a bit, the coatings have started to fail and you have some rust streaking," said City Engineer Steve Gurzler, who is overseeing the project.
A total of $37,800 will be used to evaluate the condition of the roof at Cool Insuring Arena, and draft replacement plans should they be needed.
The building suffers from a number of leaks and will likely need a new weatherproof membrane to keep water out, Gurzler said.
Cool Insuring Arena is owned by the city, but operational costs are covered by the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. Maintenance expenses, including roof repairs, are paid for by the city.
A majority of the funds — $271,340 — will be used to evaluate the overall condition of City Hall, including the building's roof and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
Mayor Dan Hall said the building had a number of problems over the years, but officials delayed making any repairs over budget concerns. The building was originally constructed in 1900.
But the building's condition has deteriorated to the point it can no longer be ignored, Hall said.
"We had to bite the bullet here. We lost a lot of panels on the roof," he said.
Gurzler said the funds will be used to evaluate the buildings overall condition and identify a number of ways to make repairs. The evaluation will also look into how a modern, energy-efficient cooling and heating system can be installed and whether there are windows and doors that need replacing in order to create great efficiency.
The evaluation will also determine how best to install a new roof on the aging building, which houses the city's government, court and police department.
Gurzler said the city will then have to determine whether to borrow additional funds to make the improvements or apply for grants.
Hall said borrowing is always a concern, particularly since the coronavirus took root in the state.
The virus has left many small governments, including Glens Falls, with large revenue gaps. Unless federal aid is provided, the city will likely have to cut programs or look to increase taxes next year.
"It's always a concern," Hall said.
But Gurzler said knowing what needs to be done and how much it will cost will help identify funding sources, potentially saving the city money down the road.
"By completing the study now, and evaluating the alternatives and having a good idea of what it will cost, that's going to help us as we try to look and find any funding sources that are available," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.