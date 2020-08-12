Glens Falls seeks to borrow up to $600,000 for roof repairs, evaluation study

Cool Insuring Arena is owned by the city, but operational costs are covered by the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. Maintenance expenses, including roof repairs, are paid for by the city.

A majority of the funds — $271,340 — will be used to evaluate the overall condition of City Hall, including the building's roof and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Mayor Dan Hall said the building had a number of problems over the years, but officials delayed making any repairs over budget concerns. The building was originally constructed in 1900.

But the building's condition has deteriorated to the point it can no longer be ignored, Hall said.

"We had to bite the bullet here. We lost a lot of panels on the roof," he said.

Gurzler said the funds will be used to evaluate the buildings overall condition and identify a number of ways to make repairs. The evaluation will also look into how a modern, energy-efficient cooling and heating system can be installed and whether there are windows and doors that need replacing in order to create great efficiency.

The evaluation will also determine how best to install a new roof on the aging building, which houses the city's government, court and police department.