GLENS FALLS — The city is seeking residents’ help to complete an inventory of its water systems.

Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) new Inventory Rule, all municipalities must inventory all water service lines both on the public side, from the main waterline to the curb box, and on the private side, from the building to the curb box. This inventory will assist the city with its long-term planning while still being able to maintain and provide high quality drinking water.

Don Coalts, acting chief water plant treatment operator, said the goal of this effort is to make sure the water pipelines connected to their homes are safe.

“Thankfully, we have good, clean water that contains no lead here in the City of Glens Falls and throughout Warren County. We simply need to ensure that last section of pipe into your home is safe, especially in the homes built before 1940.”

Collins said the city has received a response from about 40% of the homes in the city so far.

“We need to hear from every single resident in the city. Nothing less than a 100% response will be accepted by the EPA. Thus, if we do not hear from you, someone from the city will need to work with residents to get access to inspect your water service line,” he said in a news release.

Homeowners or property owners can quickly perform this check themselves. Visit the website created by the Warren County Department of Planning & Community Development at https://warrencountyny.gov/servicelineinventory and follow the steps to determine what material your water line is made of, and submit your results (including a photo submission). If you prefer to have your water service checked for you by a member of the Glens Falls Water Department, call (518) 761-3850, EXT. 3125 to schedule an appointment.