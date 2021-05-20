Glens Falls seeks management firm to oversee DRI projects

GLENS FALLS — The city is seeking to hire an outside management firm to oversee the construction of the South Street marketplace and various other components of its Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
A request for proposals seeking a “professional project management team” to oversee the construction of the marketplace at 51-63 South St. was sent out on Thursday. Proposals will be accepted until June 10.
Jeff Flagg, the city’s director of economic development, said recent developments with the DRI require additional coordination between various teams and state agencies, which the city does not have the resources to manage.
“We’re just trying to make sure that we can have someone that can coordinate these various projects and between state agencies to make sure we get all the filings in in a timely fashion,” he said.
After months of seemingly little progress, the city has seen significant activity in recent months surrounding its DRI, a $10 million state grant awarded to the city in 2016 to rehab portions of the downtown area and spark future economic development.
In April, the city awarded a contract to Envision Architects of Albany to design the South Street marketplace, a $5 million project that will be the centerpiece of the city’s DRI. The market will not only be the new home of the Glens Falls Farmers Market, but will host a number of other community events.
A design for the market is expected to be unveiled later this year, and ground on the project will break next spring.
Earlier this month, the city agreed to work with Bonacio Construction of Saratoga Springs to rehab a pair of city-owned buildings that sit next to where the marketplace will stand and develop a separate mixed-use building and multi-story parking garage in an adjacent lot.
A contract for the project has yet to be awarded. The city is expected to begin negotiations with Bonacio Construction in the coming weeks to purchase the parcels before plans for the project are developed.
In addition, a city-wide arts trail is expected to be completed sometime this summer. The project will connect the various art institutions throughout the city, and will feature four installations of public art.
A business startup fund and facade program are also expected to begin distributing funds in the weeks ahead.
Flagg said that many of these various components of the DRI will be taking place simultaneously, which he noted will be difficult to manage.
The city has a working group made up of various members of its Local Development Corp., but the members lack the time and expertise to manage the various projects, Flagg said.
He added a few details still need to be worked out, including whether DRI funds will be used to pay for the firm, but noted those issues will be cleared up before the city awards a contract.
“We just need to sort of coordinate the various activities between the various parts of the DRI,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.