Glens Falls seeks management firm to oversee DRI projects

GLENS FALLS — The city is seeking to hire an outside management firm to oversee the construction of the South Street marketplace and various other components of its Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

A request for proposals seeking a “professional project management team” to oversee the construction of the marketplace at 51-63 South St. was sent out on Thursday. Proposals will be accepted until June 10.

Jeff Flagg, the city’s director of economic development, said recent developments with the DRI require additional coordination between various teams and state agencies, which the city does not have the resources to manage.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we can have someone that can coordinate these various projects and between state agencies to make sure we get all the filings in in a timely fashion,” he said.

After months of seemingly little progress, the city has seen significant activity in recent months surrounding its DRI, a $10 million state grant awarded to the city in 2016 to rehab portions of the downtown area and spark future economic development.