GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Building and Codes Committee is seeking comments and concerns regarding the city’s noise ordinance from both residents and those who work within the city of Glens Falls.

“Any changes to the noise ordinance will have to be measurable and objective,” said Diana Palmer, Ward 3 councilwoman, in a news release. “While we will be looking at other communities for examples, we want to make sure we are crafting an ordinance unique to our city and the needs of our residents.”

“Chapter 45 of the city charter entitled ‘Prohibited Noise’ only addresses a limited number of situations as it stands and relates to ‘noise,’” Code Enforcement Justin Reckner said in a news release. “If any situation arises above and beyond the limited language within the code, we can’t really do much if a situation becomes a persistent problem.”

So, the Building and Codes Committee is inviting everyone who lives and works in the city of Glens Falls to complete a noise ordinance survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GFNoiseOrdinance.

The feedback provided will be reviewed and discussed in the next Building and Codes meeting scheduled for 1 p.m., March 27 on the second floor of city hall.

For more information, contact the Glens Falls communications department by emailing communicationsdirector@cityofglensfalls.com or tdrawbridge@cityofglensfalls.com, or by calling 518-920-4884.

For more information about the city’s current noise ordinance, visit https://ecode360.com/14409121#14409121.