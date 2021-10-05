Glens Falls seeking to address furniture, other debris left on sidewalks

GLENS FALLS — The city is seeking to address bulky furniture and other debris left along sidewalks.

Officials are examining the possibility of adopting a pick-up system in which residents can arrange to have debris taken away by the Department of Public Works for a fee.

Diana Palmer, 3rd Ward Councilwoman, suggested the idea during a Common Council meeting last month.

Details are still being worked out, but DPW has said the service is feasible, and, Palmer said, it could address a longstanding problem in the city.

"It's nothing for sure yet. … I think it's something that would give us another solution instead of just fighting this year after year when people just put it out," she said.

The city currently open pick-up seasons for yard waste in the spring and the fall and collects bagged leaves, sticks and grass clippings throughout the mowing season.

But there is currently no public option available for residents who want to get rid of large items like a couch or mattress or unbagged yard waste outside of pick-up season.

A number of private companies offer haul-away service for varying fees, depending on the size and weight of the item or the amount of refuse being removed.