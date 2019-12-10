Glens Falls schools sued over bus accident

The Glens Falls school district has been sued by the family of a child who the lawsuit claims was "seriously" injured when hit by a school bus one morning last year.

The lawsuit was filed last month by Glens Falls resident Haley Winnie on behalf of then-14-year-old Alexia Murray. The lawsuit also names the bus driver, Alan R. Hutchinson, as a defendant.

The claim alleges the child suffered injuries the morning of Feb. 9, 2018, while walking "lawfully on the shoulder of Broad Street" and was hit near the Fielding Street intersection.

The Glens Falls Police report compiled on the accident shows that Alexia was treated at Glens Falls Hospital for "abrasions" on her lower left leg.

The report shows that Hutchinson was making a right turn from Fielding onto Broad when the bus sideswiped her as she walked near the corner, knocking her into a snowbank. Hutchinson said he didn't know the bus hit anyone, and he kept driving. An adult passenger on the bus was not aware anyone had been hit, either. Three students were on the bus.

Hutchinson was given a standard alcohol and drug screening after the incident, and the results were negative.