GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls city schools are now identifying as the Glens Falls Black Bears after months of surveying and collecting public opinion.

At a special meeting held Monday evening, Board of Education members approved the student cabinet's recommendation of the furry beast as the new identity for the district.

Students cabinet members Liam Burgess, Aliveah Nelson, Aspen Scripture, Ciara Hirsch and Jordan Phillips were all in attendance and spoke to the work they put in to decide the new mascot.

"We were always unified and whenever there was a meeting, everyone was there," Burgess said.

Hirsch added that although some meetings ran longer than others, the students involved remained positive knowing the outcome would be a reward.

"The meetings in the beginning were shorter, but as things started progressing, surveys got a little longer," she said.

The process at Glens Falls began in response to a directive from the New York State Education Department, which in November ordered all school districts in the state to remove Native American mascot and associated icons, including the district's arrowhead, from the public school system.

Superintendent of Schools Krislynn Dengler was new to the administration as the changes were ordered after taking over in the district on July 1. She said that the partner company that works with the school districts uniforms will be working with the students in the next steps of identifying the right icons and logos.

"They're going to be for free because they know the immense cost of this to New York State schools," she said. "The students will be helping in the development process all the way through."

Dengler added that gathering the voices of all was something that influenced New York state to look at Glens Falls' rebranding process as a potential model for other schools to follow.

"We tried to make it organic and involve as many stakeholders as possible. The student's voice has been something New York State has talked about for a long time but not really done. I think we tried to make that the whole point of it," she said.

Nelson said community involvement was always at the front of the cabinet members minds.

Burgess said that the months of work to get to having a final recommendation has been a blast. He also mentioned that the discussion of black bears came up in conversation with Glens Falls Historian Wayne Wright.

"Black bears had been on the list before I met with him, but he gave me a list with some suggestions and black bears was on the list," he said.

Nelson credited Dengler with taking on such a large project while becoming acquainted with the community.

"This was a lot to throw at an almost completely new administration in their first year. She (Dengler) was really good about making sure that students were involved," she said.

Although one chapter comes to an end, another will begin with identifying the right logos, icons, and beyond for both Dengler and the student cabinet.

"It started a few years ago with sports teams not being able to say Indians in a huddle to using the Indian head, then to using the arrowhead. It's nice that now a few years later we can finally move on," Hirsch said.

Mascot history

Glens Falls has used Indians as the nickname for its athletic teams since Sept. 25, 1941, when it was the winning entry chosen by the school’s sports committee from a schoolwide name-the-team contest.

Previously, Glens Falls athletic teams had been known as the Scarlet or the Red and Black, since the school colors had always been red and black. The school had used the red GF within a black arrowhead — like the Kansas City Chiefs’ logo — as its primary athletic logo for decades.

Until recently, the school had also used a profile of a Native American head, said to be modeled after tribes that once populated the area.

In a Post-Star article on Sept. 26, 1941, it was reported that the members of the sports committee of the student council chose the prior name. The committee was comprised of Florette Warren, chairman; Lester Ellenwood, Shirley Leffingwell, John Nowhitney, and Marvin Strong; football co-captains, Truman Jenkins and Royal Van Vranken; Principal William H. Brown and head coach Jerry Donnelly.