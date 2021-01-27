Glens Falls school officials say no to winter sports; Washington County delays decision but says no for now

“That’s sad. It is totally sad. It breaks our heart,” he said. “Athletes are going to be upset and it does stink. It’s unfortunate. But safety is the utmost priority.”

He also acknowledged Jenkins had a point in saying that the district had to prioritize academics, and not risk an outbreak that could force schools to stop in-person classes.

“School buildings have to stay open,” he said.

And he said there was logic in not allowing higher-risk sports, in which athletes are within inches of each other.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In physical education class we can only do (activities) 12 feet apart, but here we’re going to play close contact sports?” he said. “Our hope down the road is that maybe we can get to a point for spring sports. We just pray we can get these vaccines.”

Jenkins agreed that spring sports are still a possibility.

“We have a long tradition of successful athletic and extracurricular programs, and we want our students and community to understand this decision is based on the realities of our current public health emergency,” he said. “We are still hopeful and look forward to getting back to some of these student-based programs in the spring.”