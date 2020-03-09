Glens Falls school official says two in self-quarantine had contact with CVS pharmacist

Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools Paul Jenkins said Monday that two people have been placed into self-quarantine for 14 days because they came into contact with the pharmacist at the CVS store on Main Street in Queensbury who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Jenkins would not say if the two individuals are teachers, staff members or students. He said neither is showing any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus at this time.
“Our staff has been taking additional cleaning precautions for the past three weeks by disinfecting hard surfaces multiple times during the day and making sure soap dispensers and hand sanitizers are continuously refilled,” he said in an email.
Jenkins said the district is not making any changes to upcoming events at this point.
“We are in contact with local and state officials regarding any other necessary steps. We have sent multiple communications to family and community members regarding the guidance from the Department of Health,” he said.
In Washington County, where three people are quarantined after having contact with someone who tested positive, county officials are reorganizing to help contain the virus.
While the Public Health Department is hard at work tracking any contacts and checking on those in quarantine twice a day, workers from other departments may be used simply to answer the phones, which are ringing off the hook at Public Health. County Attorney Roger Wickes is now the public spokesman for Public Health. As he put it, his skills are the least useful in fighting the virus, so he can take calls to allow others to get work done.
One source of local fears of the COVID-19 virus is a 57-year-old pharmacist, who worked at the Queensbury CVS store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 2 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 4. The Warren County Public Health Department has contacted all of the roughly 400 people who picked up prescriptions at that location during those times.
Public Health is also overseeing the quarantine of 12 people who had close contact with the pharmacist, including his four co-workers and four people to whom he administered a flu vaccination. Their four family members are also quarantined.
One person has an underlying respiratory issue and was immediately tested for the virus because of the higher risk of serious illness due to pre-existing respiratory problems. That test will likely come back negative because the resident doesn't have symptoms of the coronavirus, and the test usually shows as negative until symptoms begin, said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore. The results are expected by Tuesday morning.
Other than Glens Falls, local schools said none of their students or staff had been placed in quarantine.
But they are all taking preventive actions.
“We’ve been doing very deep cleans,” said Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon. “Even right now, we’ve got our custodial staff constantly wiping down door handles, wiping down any common areas that students are touching,” he said.
Gannon said school officials will be making a decision within the next 24 hours about a planned trip to France over the April school break.
Queensbury Elementary School Principal Jessica Rossetti said even before the news of the coronavirus outbreak, the district brought in a speaker from Warren County Public Health to teach children the importance of hand washing.
“It’s been a rough flu season,” she said.
In Hudson Falls, school Superintendent Linda Goewey had three meetings on Monday alone regarding the virus.
The school district is buying alcohol-based hand washing stations for the middle school and the high school. At the elementary schools, there are sinks in each classroom.
“But at the middle school, high school, you may not be able to get to the bathroom between classes,” she said.
She wants stations set up so that students can wash their hands immediately after they cough.
They’re also disinfecting every evening, and office workers have their own disinfectants to use during the day. They’re trying to clean high-touch areas, like doorknobs, repeatedly.
“We’re trying to all be responsible,” she said.
At South Glens Falls schools, an outside company spent Sunday and Monday disinfecting the high school after the weekend's Marathon Dance. Janitors throughout the district have been offered unlimited overtime to do as much extra cleaning as is needed, said Superintendent Kristine Orr.
She had asked people to skip the dance if they were even mildly ill, and she said attendance numbers were clearly down from last year.
“I’m appreciative of that. The community took that very seriously,” she said.
