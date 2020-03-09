Glens Falls school official confirms two people had contact with CVS pharmacist

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools Paul Jenkins said Monday that two people have been placed into self-quarantine for 14 days because they came into contact with the pharmacist at the CVS store on Main Street in Queensbury who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jenkins would not say if the two individuals are teachers, staff members or students. He said neither is showing any symptoms of the virus at this time.

“Our staff has been taking additional cleaning precautions for the past three weeks by disinfecting hard surfaces multiple times during the day and making sure soap dispensers and hand sanitizers are continuously refilled,” he said in an email.

Jenkins said the district is not making any changes to upcoming events at this point.

“We are in contact with local and state officials regarding any other necessary steps. We have sent multiple communications to family and community members regarding the guidance from the Department of Health,” he said.

The 57-year-old pharmacist worked at the store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 2 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 4. The Warren County Pubilc Health Department has been contacting the roughly 400 people who picked up prescriptions at that location during those times.

