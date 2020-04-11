Glens Falls school district holds off putting $24 million capital project to vote

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City School District has decided to hold off on proposing a $24 million capital project that involved making upgrades to buildings and improving the athletic field and track.
The Glens Falls Board of Education on Monday voted to rescind a resolution passed at last month’s meeting putting the question on the ballot. The project involved work at Big Cross and Jackson Heights elementary schools, Glens Falls Middle School and the district administration building and the athletic field at the high school.
The district planned to tap $5.25 million of its fund balance for the project and $250,000 from a capital reserve fund to replace the artificial turf.
Superintendent Paul Jenkins recommended that the board delay the project given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really don’t have an opportunity to have the public meetings we’ve had in the past when we’ve talked about capital projects,” he said at the meeting, which was held online through videoconferencing.
Another factor is state officials have advised against seeking approval for capital projects at this time, according to Jenkins.
“School districts should be cautious about capital projects and making sure that they’re only (to address) health and safety issues; so if there’s a building in disrepair that has to be done, that should be put up for a vote,” he said.
Because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the state has delayed the May 19 school budget vote to an unspecified date in June. Jenkins suggested that the board revisit the capital project proposition later in the year for a vote in September or even January when there is the opportunity to explain the project to the community and get comments.
Board member Kelly Culliton asked how the delay would affect the district’s response to an audit from the New York State Comptroller’s Office that said Glens Falls is keeping too much money in fund balance.
The 2019 audit found that the district had nearly $8.56 million in its unassigned fund balance as of June 30, 2018. Districts are supposed to keep no more than 4% of their budget in reserve and this amount represents 19%.
The state recommended spending that down by making one-time expenditures, paying off debt or lowering property taxes.
Bobby Yusko, assistant superintendent for business, said the district has not locked itself into a plan for spending down that surplus. He does not think postponing the project would have an effect. The money that was going to be allocated to the project will remain in the unassigned fund balance.
“With the way things are right now, we might honestly need that money when push comes to shove,” he said.
Jenkins said that as long as the district has a plan to spend that money, it should be in good standing with the state.
A proposition to lease buses would remain on the ballot.
As for the overall budget, Jenkins said the board would approve it at the next meeting. The district’s aid is about flat.
Yusko said the state has the opportunity to withhold aid if revenues come in worse than expected.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
