Glens Falls school district holds off putting $24 million capital project to vote

Because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the state has delayed the May 19 school budget vote to an unspecified date in June. Jenkins suggested that the board revisit the capital project proposition later in the year for a vote in September or even January when there is the opportunity to explain the project to the community and get comments.

Board member Kelly Culliton asked how the delay would affect the district’s response to an audit from the New York State Comptroller’s Office that said Glens Falls is keeping too much money in fund balance.

The 2019 audit found that the district had nearly $8.56 million in its unassigned fund balance as of June 30, 2018. Districts are supposed to keep no more than 4% of their budget in reserve and this amount represents 19%.

The state recommended spending that down by making one-time expenditures, paying off debt or lowering property taxes.

Bobby Yusko, assistant superintendent for business, said the district has not locked itself into a plan for spending down that surplus. He does not think postponing the project would have an effect. The money that was going to be allocated to the project will remain in the unassigned fund balance.