Glens Falls school district gets its first positive case

Glens Falls city schools got their first coronavirus case Friday, but it appears the person did not infect anyone at school.
A person at Big Cross Street School tested positive, school officials said.
The person has not been in school since Tuesday.
Warren County Health Services determined that there was a “very low likelihood of transmission” of the virus to school contacts.
On Tuesday, the person came in contact with a person who had the virus and was supposed to be quarantined. Because of that, the person stayed home and got a rapid test Friday morning, which came back positive. Because the person had stayed home after getting exposed to the virus, school and county officials do not believe others at the school were put at risk.
There are 194 students attending Big Cross Street School in person, and 40 attending virtually. There are also 21 teachers and 35 staff in person at the building.
The test result was sent by the lab to the state's COVID-19 schools report card website almost immediately after the positive test, which suggests the person was a student. State labs are reporting any positive tests of people age 5 through 17 in the school district in which they live.
Also on Friday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, because the school case came in after the report was finalized. The county also amended Thursday’s report, reducing its total cases by one because a college student who became ill and came to Warren County to recover has been counted in the college’s county. People can’t be counted as a case in more than one county. That brings Warren County’s total confirmed cases to 396, with eight people currently ill and none hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Warren County is in yellow, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- Washington County did not report. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Washington County is in green, allowing unrestricted travel. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 27 people tested positive, for a total of 1,265 cases since March. There were six recoveries, for a total of 1,144 recoveries. There are 104 people currently ill, and seven are hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Saratoga County is in yellow, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, two more Wilton residents tested positive (for a total of seven). Still ill: two Moreau residents, one town of Saratoga resident, two South Glens Falls residents and five Wilton residents. Recovered: one Moreau resident.
- Essex Center reported one new case, for a total of 12 people sickened in the Lee House Apartments cluster in Moriah. There are 13 people currently ill, and four are hospitalized, including three Essex Center nursing home residents. That is an improvement from five people hospitalized Thursday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital had none.
On Thursday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported 70 new cases, a positive test rate of 1%. The goal is to stay below 1%, and three counties exceeded that: Saratoga County, at 1.9%; Albany County, at 1.5% with 28 new cases, and Columbia County, at 1.1% with four new cases. Notably, Greene County had a positive test rate of 0.3% with one new case after being well above 1% since Oct. 1, due to a prison outbreak.
- Statewide, 1,637 people tested positive, an overall positive test rate of 1.1%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 2.3% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 0.98%. There were 1,023 people hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday and 11 people died.
