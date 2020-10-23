Glens Falls school district gets its first positive case

Glens Falls city schools got their first coronavirus case Friday, but it appears the person did not infect anyone at school.

A person at Big Cross Street School tested positive, school officials said.

The person has not been in school since Tuesday.

Warren County Health Services determined that there was a “very low likelihood of transmission” of the virus to school contacts.

On Tuesday, the person came in contact with a person who had the virus and was supposed to be quarantined. Because of that, the person stayed home and got a rapid test Friday morning, which came back positive. Because the person had stayed home after getting exposed to the virus, school and county officials do not believe others at the school were put at risk.

There are 194 students attending Big Cross Street School in person, and 40 attending virtually. There are also 21 teachers and 35 staff in person at the building.

The test result was sent by the lab to the state's COVID-19 schools report card website almost immediately after the positive test, which suggests the person was a student. State labs are reporting any positive tests of people age 5 through 17 in the school district in which they live.