Glens Falls school district fills out leadership team

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City School District has filled out its leadership team with recent appointments to administrative positions.

Kevin Warren has been appointed the next principal of Glens Falls High School. He is currently principal of Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Junior-Senior High School. He previously served as principal at HFM BOCES in the Agriculture PTECH program and at Mohonasen High School in Schenectady.

He has a master’s degree in educational administration from the University at Scranton and a bachelor’s degree in special education from the College of Saint Rose, according to a statement from the district.

He replaces Tammy Silvernell, who has been promoted to serve as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. She follows Trent Clay, who is retiring from that role at the end of June. Silvernell will be joining incoming Superintendent Krislynn Dengler, who is replacing the retiring Paul Jenkins.

Also at the high school, Bill Levett has been appointed as an assistant principal. He is currently assistant principal at Hudson Falls High School. He holds a master’s degree in sports management and a bachelor’s degree in physical education, both from Ithaca College. He replaces Chip Corlew — who is also retiring in June. Liz Collins serves as the other assistant principal.

Shane Jones will fill Corlew’s role as athletic director. Jones is currently the director of physical education, health, athletics, and extracurriculars in the Greater Johnstown School District. His master’s degree in athletic administration is from Ohio University, and he holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from SUNY Cortland.

At the middle school, current interim Assistant Principal Ryan Estey has been appointed to the position permanently. He has served in the post since Laurie Parker retired in December. He has a master’s degree in special education from Sage Graduate School and a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Castleton University.

Jackson Heights Elementary School Principal Amanda Simmes has been appointed to the new position of coordinator for student learning and improvement. This position is responsible for addressing student learning and growth after interrupted instruction and learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has previously served as an instructional coach and led monthly discussions reviewing student data and meeting with grade-level teams to identify problems. The district is using federal stimulus money to fund the position.

The district’s current pandemic response coordinator, Carrie Mauro, will resume her previous role as Jackson Heights principal effective on May 31. During the past school year, she served as a liaison between administrators, the departments of health, employees and families to solve issues related to the phase-in of student activities academic intervention and enrichment and other initiatives as schools adjusted to the new normal.

