Glens Falls school district donates face shields

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City School District has produced and donated 100 protective face shields for Glens Falls Hospital.
The district’s information technology department has been printing and assembling them using six 3D printers now located in the high school’s 21st Century learning space/Think Box.
IT worker Steve Spory delivered the face shields to the hospital.
