Glens Falls school board hears about new approaches to teaching reading

GLENS FALLS — Tammy Silvernell and Amanda Simmes recently updated the Glens Falls city school board on curriculum and possible changes to the district’s reading program.

At the board’s Jan. 9 meeting, Silvernell, the director of curriculum and instruction, and Simmes, a literacy coach, delivered a presentation about the science of reading and how the school’s reading curriculum has been in the process of piloting new programs in the classroom.

“It’s been a hot topic in not only our district but it has picked up a lot of steam in our BOCES and there are a lot of great trainings from BOCES about the science of reading,” Silvernell said.

The science of reading was described as nothing new by Silvernell when it comes to a reading curriculum. She and Simmes said that the science of reading dives into two categories, structured and balanced literacy.

“This (program) is a combination of not only educational research, but also neuroscience, psychology, linguistics, they all come together at this point of what happens in a learner’s brain when they learn to read,” Silvernell said.

Simmes said that the science of reading is more of an approach than a program.

“It is emphasized as explicit systematic teaching of the important components of literacy. The components are foundational skills, decoding, chronological awareness, phonics, and higher level reading skills like reading comprehension, and writing,” she said.

Simmes added that balanced literacy has been used by the district for the past five years and has shown its effectiveness. She said it is a balance of teacher-led reading and writing instruction and independent learning.

“Our data indicates that we are missing one important piece of explicit systematic teaching of phonics, so that’s what we are working on to bring into the district to align with what we are moving with for reading right now,” she said.

Silvernell and Simmes have weekly meetings with school Superintendent Krislynn Dengler every Friday to go over findings during the week when it comes to the science of reading. There have been classroom visits made to surrounding school districts.

“We have in-house several classrooms that are doing pilot programs of science of reading products. What we are hoping to do is narrow the very broad field of products and have our teachers have an opportunity to weigh in on things based on what their research is, what they’re experiencing in their classroom pilot, what works, and what pilot seems to be the best fit,” Silvernell said.